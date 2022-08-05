Thomas M. Smith, 51, aide to Mayor Brown remembered as an 'admired pillar of the Buffalo community'

Dec. 25, 1970 - Aug. 4, 2022

Thomas M. Smith's long career in public service began at age 19 when he served as a laborer for the Buffalo Sewer Authority, and he eventually ascended to be a key advisor to Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

"Tom was a tireless and honest worker with unshakable ethics, who took pride in his work, was great at solving problems and knew how to connect with all people,” Brown said. "He was a loyal, dedicated public servant and my trusted friend."

Mr. Smith died Thursday at age 51 following a brief illness, according to his wife, Jessica.

She said he had been a patient at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Care for 20 days before coming home Wednesday.

"He was so happy. He said, 'I thought I would never see this place again,' " Jessica Smith said. But her husband was rushed that night to Sisters Hospital, where he died.

“Tom’s absence is already greatly felt, and he will be truly missed,” Brown said. "My thoughts are with his wife, Jessie, family and friends during this difficult time.”

Mr. Smith, who grew up in the Schiller Park neighborhood, resided in Buffalo his entire life, graduating from Turner-Carroll High School in 1989 and from SUNY Buffalo State in 1994 with a bachelor's of arts in history and a minor in African American studies.

Jessica Smith said her husband first got involved in politics during Mayor Jimmy Griffin's administration, when he was working as a summer day laborer for the city and began carrying nominating petitions for candidates.

When Brown took office as a New York state senator in 2001, he hired him as his legislative director.

"He was the guy who would go back and forth with the senator to Albany when they were in session," Jessica Smith said. She said she first met her husband while she was working as a summer intern for then-Sen. Brown.

After Brown became mayor, he kept Mr. Smith on his team as a political advisor.

“Tom was the total package," Brown said. "That’s why a number of elected and appointed officials trusted Tom over the decades with the most important projects and issues facing our city government and our community.”

Mr. Smith worked for Team Buffalove and former Mayor Anthony Masiello's Mayor Impact Team as he looked for ways to improve the city's reputation.

"He knew the city like the back of his hand," said Jessica Smith, who works as Brown's director of government relations at City Hall. "He was second to none when it came to knowing the stuff that leads a campaign to victory."

He was described by friends and family as knowledgeable, dedicated and a hard worker. Those traits helped him as he was appointed to several leadership positions, including quality of life programs manager and director of parks and recreation for the city. Coming full circle, he recently served as chief of staff and secretary to the general manager at the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

Mr. Smith was known for his gentle smile and sharp wit, which helped him get along with a wide variety of people.

“Tom enjoyed life. He enjoyed people. He especially enjoyed his family and friends,” Masiello said. “Tom had tremendous love for Buffalo, and through his leadership and deep commitment to giving back to the community, made a lasting impact on our city."

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, the former Jessica M. Maglietto; children Jack M. and Drew T.; his parents, Dennis A. Sr. and Shirley A.; and brothers Dennis A. and Douglas A.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.