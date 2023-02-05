March 4, 1930 – Jan. 15, 2023

On May 13, 1984, a horrific fire erupted in a home on Zimmerman Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda, quickly killing a mother, a father and their two teenage sons.

A fifth person – a 12-year-old boy – might also have died, if not for his next-door neighbor, Thomas M. Murphy.

The boy was hanging out of a second-story window when Mr. Murphy rushed to get his ladder, set it up against the smoke-filled home and climbed up to bring the boy down to safety.

“He doesn’t want to make a big thing of it,” his wife, Camille Murphy, told reporter Lou Michel of the former Tonawanda News when her husband was unavailable to talk about the fire rescue.

According to his family, that’s the kind of guy Mr. Murphy was – a kind, hard-working man who always stepped up to help others, and never wanted to make a big thing of it.

“He never did speak much about it for the rest of his life,” recalled Gregory Murphy, one of his sons.

Mr. Murphy, a 92-year-old Navy veteran of the Korean War, died Jan. 15 in the Rosa Coplon Living Center following a long illness.

Born in Shamokin, Pa., he moved to the Buffalo area as a teenager, when his father, John, got a job working on the Manhattan Project – the first atomic bomb – at the Linde Air Products plant.

Mr. Murphy, who attended Kenmore High School, served in the Navy from 1948 until 1952. He worked in the engine rooms of two Navy destroyers, the USS Wren and the USS Borie.

After the war, he worked a couple of local jobs before finding longtime employment at the Linde plant, working there until he retired in 1992.

“He was master at fixing all things, and I believe he owned every tool known to Man,” said Gregory Murphy. “He did not finish high school at Kenmore, but he later got his GED degree after he retired in the 1990s. That was a loose end he was determined to fix.”

Mr. Murphy loved baseball, was a huge Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and enjoyed traveling to major league ballparks all over the country. He was also an avid coin collector and reader of newspapers and history books.

He also enjoyed working on model airplanes and trains, and fixing toys for his kids, five grandkids and six great-grandchildren.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda, where a Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 20.

In addition to his wife of 68 years, the former Camille Sperrazza, survivors include a daughter, Carol Kiefer; two sons, Gregory and Michael; and a sister, Elizabeth Nochelski.