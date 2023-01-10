Thomas Laco, 93, Hamburg High grad, Proctor & Gamble executive

Feb. 10, 1929 – Jan. 7, 2023

Thomas Laco, a Hamburg High School graduate who became a top executive at Proctor & Gamble, died Jan. 7 in Raleigh, N.C., of complications from surgery. He was 93.

Fresh out of the Navy, he began his 35 years at Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio, in advertising, then worked in brand management and became a division manager, vice president and group vice president.

He was named the company's vice chairman of the board in 1984 and retired five years later at age 60.

Born in Czechoslovakia, he came to Hamburg when he was 6 years old. A member of the Class of 1947 at Hamburg High School, he was a National Honor Society member, president of the Sportsmanship Club and editor of the yearbook.

He went to the University of Missouri on a Navy ROTC scholarship and was president of the Midshipman's Club and the Student Body. After received his bachelor's degree in marketing, he and his high school sweetheart, Barbara "Barbie" Frye, were married June 9, 1951.

Commissioned as a Navy officer, he served aboard ships off Japan and Korea and attained the rank of lieutenant junior grade.

He was past president of the Commonwealth Club of Cincinnati and served on the boards of the National Association of Manufacturers, U.S. Shoe Corp., U.S. Playing Card Co., Taft Broadcasting, National Junior Achievement and the Cincinnati Hospital Alliance.

In retirement, he moved to Spring Island, S.C., and had lived in Raleigh since 2010.

He bred and raced thoroughbred horses for 25 years and raised bird dogs that he ran in field trials. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, gardening and photography.

He was inducted onto the Hamburg High School Wall of Fame in 2014.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan L. Chapman; three sons, Thomas R., Randall J. and Gregory E.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2019.

A private celebration of his life was held in Raleigh.