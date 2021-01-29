Thomas J. Carter, 95, excelled in baseball despite war injury

He enlisted in the US Army during World War II and served with Company I, 71st Infantry, 44th Infantry Division of the Seventh Army. He was wounded on Jan. 2, 1945, in Woelfling-lès-Sarreguemines, France, during the Battle of the Bulge while serving as an advance scout. He was awarded the Purple Heart as well as the French Legion of Honor, "but it never caught up with him, he was moved from hospital to hospital to hospital, and he never wanted to follow up on it," his brother said. "He was that kind of a guy – he was quiet."

After returning home, Carter resumed work at Moore Business Forms, where in the 1950s he worked as a plant guard, later moving to the stockroom. He retired in the mid-1980s after 44 years there.

He played in both the Independent League and the Industrial League in the 1940s and '50s. He played for Moore Business Forms, Niagara Falls Citizens, Niagara Falls Pirates, Town of Niagara Panthers and the Simon Oils. He played center field and was always a crowd favorite, his brother said.

In 1957, he was profiled in the Niagara Falls Gazette. The article said, "At the plate, Carter usually stands in the right-handers batting box and holds the bat across his chest. He chokes up considerably and punches singles and an occasional double."