Thomas J. Carter, 95, excelled in baseball despite war injury

Thomas J. Carter loved baseball so much that even losing his right arm after being wounded in the Battle of the Bulge didn't keep him off the field.
After returning home to Niagara Falls and resuming work at Moore Business Forms, Carter began to go to Hyde Park with his brother Stephen, a bat and a ball.
For hours, "We'd hit the ball out and play catch," said Stephen Carter. His brother developed a one-handed technique: "He would catch the ball, then he would throw the ball and the glove up at the same time, drop the glove, catch the ball and then throw the ball in."
The tricky move was so lightning fast – "all in the bat of an eye," his brother said – that "you really had to watch closely to see him do this."
Carter died Jan. 24, 2021, in Schoellkopf Health Center after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Jan. 16, soon after receiving his second shot of the vaccine. He had lived there for four years.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1926, in Olyphant, Pa., the third of seven children of John and Mary Kelly Carter, who immigrated from Broadford, County Clare, Ireland. He graduated from Olyphant High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
After the family moved to Niagara Falls in 1942, Carter became an offset press operator with Gilman Fanfold Corp, which later became Moore Business Forms.
He enlisted in the US Army during World War II and served with Company I, 71st Infantry, 44th Infantry Division of the Seventh Army. He was wounded on Jan. 2, 1945, in Woelfling-lès-Sarreguemines, France, during the Battle of the Bulge while serving as an advance scout. He was awarded the Purple Heart as well as the French Legion of Honor, "but it never caught up with him, he was moved from hospital to hospital to hospital, and he never wanted to follow up on it," his brother said. "He was that kind of a guy – he was quiet."
After returning home, Carter resumed work at Moore Business Forms, where in the 1950s he worked as a plant guard, later moving to the stockroom. He retired in the mid-1980s after 44 years there.
He played in both the Independent League and the Industrial League in the 1940s and '50s. He played for Moore Business Forms, Niagara Falls Citizens, Niagara Falls Pirates, Town of Niagara Panthers and the Simon Oils. He played center field and was always a crowd favorite, his brother said.
In 1957, he was profiled in the Niagara Falls Gazette. The article said, "At the plate, Carter usually stands in the right-handers batting box and holds the bat across his chest. He chokes up considerably and punches singles and an occasional double."
That year, Carter was named to the Industrial Division's starting lineup for the Double-Eye Baseball League's all-star game. "acknowledges this season by rival players as one of the top outfielders in the league despite a handicap."
Carter also loved handball and played in many championship games. He continued actively playing into his 80s. He played basketball and golf, and according to the Gazette article, was "an excellent swimmer."
A life member of the YMCA, Carter loved camping and fishing and through the years, had many fishing boats, truck campers and a motor home. His favorite place to camp and fish was on the Raquette River in the Adirondacks.
"He was a really first-class good guy all his life," his brother said. "Everybody loved Tom, and Tom loved everybody; it was just his way."
At 15 years older than his brother Stephen, Thomas Carter "was almost like a father figure to me," his brother said.
Besides his brother Stephen, Carter is survived by nieces and nephews. Services were private.