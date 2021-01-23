Thomas E. Baker, 77, headed Oishei Foundation and first control board

Mr. Baker was born in Penfield, N.Y., the first of three children of Elliott T. and Mary Jermyn Baker.

In his youth, he worked as a soda jerk at a drugstore in Penfield that was owned by some family friends, waited and cleared tables in a small Italian restaurant, and even joined the Teamsters union and drove a truck for a while – "he always got a kick out of that," his son said.

He became "that small-town guy who never really changed," Baker Jr. said. "He had a very strong work ethic."

Mr. Baker graduated from Ithaca College in 1965 with a degree in accounting, and married Laurie Shedd on June 26, 1965, in Penfield. He was quickly hired by PriceWaterhouseCoopers and the couple moved to Buffalo. "It was kind of a whirlwind," their son said.

He was promoted to partner in 1978 at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and later became managing partner of the Buffalo office. He was assigned to the PriceWaterhouse office in Ridgefield, Conn., about 18 months before his retirement in 1998.