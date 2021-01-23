Thomas E. Baker, 77, headed Oishei Foundation and first control board

Aug. 13, 1943 – Jan. 15, 2021
In 1965, freshly minted college graduate and newlywed Thomas E. Baker, a certified public accountant, took a job with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Buffalo. In the 33 years he spent with that company, rising to managing partner of the Buffalo office, he forged deep ties with Western New York.
Those ties – and his hardworking, down-to-earth personality – built a foundation for his second career, as the first public executive director of the John R. Oishei Foundation, set up in 1940 by the windshield wiper magnate who dedicated his fortune to helping Buffalo.
Mr. Baker's term with the Oishei Foundation "was probably the happiest he was in his career, because he got to marry his love for the community with his ability to build bridges and reach consensus," said Mr. Baker's son, Thomas E. Baker Jr.
Mr. Baker, who had recently spent most of the year in Sarasota, Fla., and summers in Orchard Park, died in a Sarasota hospital after a short period of declining health. He was 77.
"He adopted Buffalo as his hometown once he got here, and he did everything he could to make it what it is," said Mary Martino, who, with her husband, became close friends of the Bakers. "His patience and goodwill were just incredible."
Martino pointed out that plans for the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus had gotten nowhere before Mr. Baker began to bring together executives of the hospitals and institutions that now make up the corridor.
Mr. Baker was born in Penfield, N.Y., the first of three children of Elliott T. and Mary Jermyn Baker.
In his youth, he worked as a soda jerk at a drugstore in Penfield that was owned by some family friends, waited and cleared tables in a small Italian restaurant, and even joined the Teamsters union and drove a truck for a while – "he always got a kick out of that," his son said.
He became "that small-town guy who never really changed," Baker Jr. said. "He had a very strong work ethic."
Mr. Baker graduated from Ithaca College in 1965 with a degree in accounting, and married Laurie Shedd on June 26, 1965, in Penfield. He was quickly hired by PriceWaterhouseCoopers and the couple moved to Buffalo. "It was kind of a whirlwind," their son said.
He was promoted to partner in 1978 at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and later became managing partner of the Buffalo office. He was assigned to the PriceWaterhouse office in Ridgefield, Conn., about 18 months before his retirement in 1998.
"It was perfect timing, because he wanted to come back to Buffalo, and I don't think there could have been a more perfect second act for him," his son said. "His career arc is what everybody should aspire to, you kind of had the standard career to start, the second act with Oishei, and after that he was still on the corporate boards, so he would wind down a little bit, spend more time in Florida, and still be super-engaged in the community."
During the years Mr. Baker led the Oishei Foundation, he urged collaboration among organizations who might have seen each other as rivals. "He was dead set on getting not-for-profit organizations, philanthropic organizations, to cooperate with one another and try to pool their services together so they became stronger," said Martino. "And he accomplished that in so many different ways."
For 19 months, from July 2003 to January 2005, Mr. Baker served as the first chairman of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, a nine-member panel with the power to borrow money, order spending reductions and find new ways to help the city balance its budget.
When he resigned from the state control board after setting up its staff and procedures, The News' Editorial Board noted that he had accepted a task "that gave new meaning to the word 'thankless.' "
But Mr. Baker "set a deliberate, calm and authoritative tone," the board wrote. Besides his professional competence, his tenure as chairman "showed his love for this city," the editorial said.
Mr. Baker retired from the Oishei Foundation in 2006.
Mr. Baker served on many boards of directors, including those of the Computer Task Group, First Niagara Bank, Canisius College, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Arts Council of Western New York, Shea’s, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and Trocaire College, of which he was also chair.
He received many honors for his work, including a 2004 Chairman's Award from the Buffalo Niagara Partnership for his commitment to the region and a 2006 Citation Award from the National Conference for Community and Justice.
In Florida, Mr. Baker enjoyed fishing – "he'd go out on a boat or he'd fish off a pier, he didn't care," his son said. "He had a love-hate relationship with golf. Mainly, he loved to hate it."
As people were calling and emailing with condolences, his son said, "I'm finding out that he touched more people than I will probably ever know."
Mrs. Baker died on Sept. 12, 2016, after 51 years of marriage.
Besides his son, Mr. Baker is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Haley; two sisters, Judith Klarberg and Mary Ellen Moschenross; and three grandchildren.
A funeral at 10 a.m. Tuesday will be private but friends may attend online via a live stream.