Thomas A. Newman, 53, Tonawanda councilman and city GOP chairman

The couple was preparing to get vaccinated in January, after the holidays, she said. Then Mr. Newman was hospitalized with the virus.

"He said to me, 'When I get out of here, I'm getting it,'" said Kerrie Newman.

Mr. Newman showed improvement, at times, including after a prayer vigil held at a city church, Kerrie Newman said.

But by Friday morning, Mr. Newman's health had deteriorated to the point that nothing more could be done for him.

"I'm still in shock," his wife said Saturday.

News of his death prompted an outpouring from Tonawandans past and present. Kerrie Newman said she's already received close to 400 condolence messages on her Facebook page and many in the city are changing the avatar on their profiles to a photo of Mr. Newman.

Koch, the Common Council president, fondly recalled Mr. Newman's tradition of wearing a pink suit each October for breast cancer awareness.

She said, during one of her visits to see Mr. Newman at Sisters, he accurately predicted the Bills' loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.