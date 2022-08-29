Thom Diina, 69, piano bar entertainer and social worker

Sept. 15, 1952 – Aug. 3, 2022

Thom Diina was part of Buffalo's pantheon of piano bar entertainers, playing for patrons at nightspots for more than 40 years.

"Look, you get behind a piano in a bar and you know it's not Carnegie Hall, but you don't want to be ignored, either," he told Buffalo News critic Anthony Violanti in 1994. "When you've got a regular gig, like I do, it doesn't take long to figure out what music will touch people. A couple of weeks ago I played 'That's All I Ask of You,' from 'The Phantom of the Opera,' and two people started crying."

Always a jazz player, Mr. Diina, who had perfect pitch, began on the keyboard when he was 3 and, despite the effects of Parkinson's disease, continued playing after he became a resident at Elderwood Assisted Living at Williamsville earlier this year.

"We used to call him the human karaoke machine," his friend and former wife Marilyn Chimento Diina said. "He had a whole set-up there. He would play 'Name That Tune' with the residents."

He died unexpectedly Aug. 3 in Elderwood after suffering a heart attack. He was 69.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of three boys, Thomas W. Diina was the son of Thomas A. Diina, a longtime clerk for the Buffalo Common Council, and brother of former Buffalo Police Commissioner Rocco Diina.

He was a graduate of Bishop Fallon High School, earned a bachelor's degree from Canisius College and studied social work at the University at Buffalo.

Mr. Diina became a counselor for people battling drug and alcohol addiction. He first worked in drug treatment for the City of Buffalo, then took a position at Erie County Medical Center, continuing there for nearly 30 years. When he retired in 2007, he was rehabilitation coordinator in the Chemical Dependency Department.

He told Violanti that working as a counselor helped him relate to his audiences in nightclubs.

"You're not just a guy sitting there making music at the bar; you become part of an extended family," he said. "People tell you all sorts of things. Listening is part of the job, because people want somebody to talk to who can lend a safe and sympathetic ear."

A member of Local 92, American Federation of Musicians, he also led trios and quartets that played for weddings, parties and other special occasions.

Marilyn Diina noted that there is musical talent throughout his family, although none perform professionally.

His sons, Thomas J., chief of community reintegration for the Erie County Sheriff's Department: David J., a renal transplant nurse practitioner; and Jonathan M., an art director for film and television, all are singers, she said. Each of his five granddaughters play piano.

In addition to his former wife and sons, survivors include his brother, Rocco; and six grandchildren.

Services will be private.