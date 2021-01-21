Theodore A. Hyde, 98, executive in the Mentholatum Co.

Feb. 24, 1922 – Jan. 10, 2021

Theodore A. Hyde, former executive vice president of domestic sales for the Mentholatum Co., died Jan. 10 in his Williamsville home after a brief illness. He was 98.

Born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children, he was the grandson of Mentholatum founder Albert Alexander Hyde.

He grew up on Chapin Parkway and attended School 56. He attended Nichols School and graduated from Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Mass., in 1940.

He enrolled in Colorado College, returned home after a near-fatal auto accident, then attended Kenyon College before enlisting in the Army in 1942.

A member of the Eighth Army Air Force 89th Troop Carrier Squadron, he was crew chief on a C-47 transport team that assisted in assaults on Normandy, Southern France, Holland and Germany.

Attaining the rank of sergeant, he took part in the relief of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge and joined the celebration of the end of World War II on V-E Day in Paris.

Returning from service, he joined the Mentholatum Co.