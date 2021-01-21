Theodore A. Hyde, 98, executive in the Mentholatum Co.

Feb. 24, 1922 – Jan. 10, 2021
Theodore A. Hyde, former executive vice president of domestic sales for the Mentholatum Co., died Jan. 10 in his Williamsville home after a brief illness. He was 98.
Born in Buffalo, the youngest of four children, he was the grandson of Mentholatum founder Albert Alexander Hyde.
He grew up on Chapin Parkway and attended School 56. He attended Nichols School and graduated from Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Mass., in 1940.
He enrolled in Colorado College, returned home after a near-fatal auto accident, then attended Kenyon College before enlisting in the Army in 1942.
A member of the Eighth Army Air Force 89th Troop Carrier Squadron, he was crew chief on a C-47 transport team that assisted in assaults on Normandy, Southern France, Holland and Germany.
Attaining the rank of sergeant, he took part in the relief of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge and joined the celebration of the end of World War II on V-E Day in Paris.
Returning from service, he joined the Mentholatum Co.
“Although a member of the Hyde family, our father worked his way up ... from the basement garage and sweeping the factory floor,” his daughter D’Arcy Hyde Draper said. “He was proud that he experienced every aspect of the Mentholatum business.”
During his 40-year career in sales and marketing for the company, he visited drugstores, supermarkets and other retailers across the nation.
He retired in 1987, shortly before Mentholatum was sold to a Japanese pharmaceutical company.
He and Mary Louise Sutton, an elementary school classmate, were married in 1947 in St. Joseph’s New Cathedral. She died in 2007.
A physical fitness enthusiast, he did rowing, swimming and weight training daily into his 90s. In later years, he took up golf and downhill skiing.
He was a former member of the Saturn Club, where he and his wife took part in weekly bowling for many years. He also was a member of the Buffalo Canoe Club and Cherry Hill Golf Club in Ridgeway, Ont.
He spent every summer from 1955 to 2018 at his second home in Thunder Bay, Ont. He also had a home in Jonathan’s Landing in Jupiter, Fla.
He attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Holy Angels Church and Annunciation Church.
He was a supporter of Doctors Without Borders, the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo City Mission, Meals on Wheels and Catholic Charities.
Survivors include two other daughters, Pamela Hyde Linne and Anne Cooper; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.