The Rev. Dr. William Gillison, 79, led Mount Olive Baptist Church

May 4, 1943 – July 4, 2022

For 20 years before entering the ministry, the Rev. Dr. William Gillison sang with the "Gospel Six," a popular Gospel group that traveled in the United States and Canada.

The group brought peace to audiences – including Attica inmates.

"They love the Gospel Six. When they're singing, there's no problem of unrest, believe me," a prison chaplain told the Buffalo Courier-Express in 1977. "We all find peace at that moment – inmates, guards, the warden – the peace of Christ."

The Rev. Gillison, who died at his home on Monday, July 4, at the age of 79, had spread peace to the community since becoming pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church in June 1981.

In 1998, the Buffalo pastor with a long history of community service was honored with the state's first annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award.

The Rev. Gillison credited a supportive community and role models like Dr. King for his award.

"You can never get to the place where you are on your own," he said after accepting the award from then-Gov. George Pataki during a ceremony at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.

In 2018, he and other clergy pledged to raise money for witness protection, as the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Western New York worked with city and law enforcement officials to respond to violence.

In a Buffalo News story, the Rev. Gillison expressed his faith in Buffalo.

"There is an element of the city that does not believe we are the City of Good Neighbors," he said. "Not only are we the City of Good Neighbors, we are a city that is unified in making not only that true, but going far beyond the expectations of many other cities that will look upon (us) for the solutions we'll bring out."

The Rev. Gillison, who entered the ministry in August 1980, became pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church shortly after it purchased 3½ acres of land at 701 E. Delavan Ave. He oversaw the project to build a new church, and in October 1995 he led a long procession into the sanctuary of his congregation's new $3 million home. The sanctuary seats about 1,200 persons and the structure includes a chapel overflow, 16 classrooms and a hall for lectures and dining.

When it opened, it held more people than St. Joseph's Cathedral and St. Paul's Cathedral in Buffalo.

The Mount Olive congregation needed a new church because during the Rev. Gillison's tenure as pastor, membership grew to 1,000 people, more than the previous 350-seat church could accommodate.

"I thank God for the problem I have – where to put people," he told The Buffalo News in 1995.

The new church's 20-year mortgage was paid off in six years.

The Rev. Gillison, a native of Beaufort, S.C., attended Lackawanna schools. He served in the U.S. Army, starting his service in 1965.

He served as director of the Ministers' Division of the Empire State Congress of Christian Education and was also a member of the City of Buffalo's Master Plan Commission and the Eighth Judicial District Advisory Council.

As an advisory board member for Athletes in Action, he ministered to teams in the National Football League.

The Rev. Gillison was part of many broadcasts, including with Total Christian Television's "The Answer" as well as with the radio program "Just a Voice," which was broadcast on WUFO.

Among other commendations, he was awarded the National Conference Brother/Sisterhood Interfaith Award by the National Conference of Christians and Jews and was also cited for outstanding service as pastor, preacher and community leader from the Colgate Rochester Divinity School.

He was married the former Antonia Davis.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Dwayne and Russell; two daughters, Crystal and Mia; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A homegoing service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, in Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delevan Ave.