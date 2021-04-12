Terry Lee Hausrath, 69, taught hundreds of local stationary engineers

April 28, 1951 – April 1, 2021
Just about everybody in the stationary engineering field in Buffalo and beyond knew Terry Lee Hausrath.
Since he began teaching in 1971, just three years after his own graduation, Mr. Hausrath taught many hundreds of people in adult education classes offered by the City of Buffalo and large local companies.
His students included two generations of some families, and he went above and beyond to assist them, encourage them and help them land good jobs.
"His impact on the people of Buffalo was continuous and enduring, huge actually," said his son Shawn Hausrath.
Mr. Hausrath, who was also lead building engineer at The Buffalo News for many years, died in Mercy Hospital of Buffalo after a three-week hospitalization. The lifelong South Buffalo resident was 69.
"You would be hard-pressed to find a power plant in the area that doesn't have one or more engineers who were trained in one of Terry's classes," said Ron Szafarski, facilities manager for The News.
"He's put hundreds and hundreds of engineers in the field," said Charlie Tripi, chief engineer at The News. "In fact, he was one of my instructors."
Mr. Hausrath was born in South Buffalo, the son of Earl and Colleen Wallace Hausrath.
"He was a proud South Buffalonian," said Mary Dreyer, Mr. Hausrath's partner of more than eight years. "He loved growing up there, he loved the neighborhood and the families. He used to say, 'Everybody on your street was like your parents.'
"He loved it as an adult, too, he just loved his neighbors and was a very social person," Dreyer said.
Mr. Hausrath graduated in 1969 from Seneca Vocational High School, where he studied industrial electricity.
In 1985, Mr. Hausrath earned a bachelor's degree in Vocational-Technical Education from SUNY Buffalo State. He earned a master's in business administration in 1998 from St. Bonaventure University.
"Not many people knew he had an MBA," Dreyer said. "He wouldn't brag about it because he didn't want people to think that he thought he was above them. That's what a good man he was."
Starting in 1971, Mr. Hausrath taught Stationary Engineering and Power Plant Technology in the Buffalo Public Schools adult education program.
"He was one of the designers of the steam engineering program that the city offers, and he was instrumental in developing some of the questions on the city exam," Tripi said.
Mr. Hausrath was also hired as a teacher by large private companies that wanted to offer classes to get their employees certified, Tripi said.
In 1983, Mr. Hausrath was hired by The Buffalo News as an engineer and was promoted to engineer foreman four years later. During his time at The News, he was a member of Operating Engineers Local 17.
Engineers at The News still use computer systems and programs that Mr. Hausrath created, Tripi said.
"He was the author of a lot of these spreadsheets we use to keep track of all these things around the building," Tripi said. "He set all that stuff up, and I benefit from that still."
He retired in 2014 from The News, but continued to teach until his final illness. At the time of the Covid-19 closedowns, Mr. Hausrath was most of the way through a class.
"He put all the lessons on the hard drive of a computer and organized an event where his students could stop by and copy the material onto their own flash drives," Dreyer said.
In his free time, Mr. Hausrath "was an unbelievable furniture maker," Tripi said. "He had a complete woodworking shop set up in his basement, and he could build cabinetry, desks, dressers, you name it."
"He was a good guy, very easygoing and always willing to answer questions about any issues you might have," Tripi said. "He was always available to me; if I needed him I could call him. I'm going to miss him as an asset like that, and he's going to be missed in general, too."
Mr. Hausrath was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast who rode for many years. He enjoyed live local music .
"He loved his family, friends and neighbors, helped everyone who needed help, and was very social," said his son Shawn.
Besides his son Shawn and partner Mary Dreyer, Mr. Hausrath is survived by two other sons, Jason and Benjamin; a sister, Judy Chandler; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life was held April 6.