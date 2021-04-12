Terry Lee Hausrath, 69, taught hundreds of local stationary engineers

In 1983, Mr. Hausrath was hired by The Buffalo News as an engineer and was promoted to engineer foreman four years later. During his time at The News, he was a member of Operating Engineers Local 17.

Engineers at The News still use computer systems and programs that Mr. Hausrath created, Tripi said.

"He was the author of a lot of these spreadsheets we use to keep track of all these things around the building," Tripi said. "He set all that stuff up, and I benefit from that still."

He retired in 2014 from The News, but continued to teach until his final illness. At the time of the Covid-19 closedowns, Mr. Hausrath was most of the way through a class.

"He put all the lessons on the hard drive of a computer and organized an event where his students could stop by and copy the material onto their own flash drives," Dreyer said.

In his free time, Mr. Hausrath "was an unbelievable furniture maker," Tripi said. "He had a complete woodworking shop set up in his basement, and he could build cabinetry, desks, dressers, you name it."