Teresa A. "Teri" Miller, 59, promoted diversity as UB provost, SUNY executive

Feb. 20, 1962 – Aug. 6, 2021

What started out as an art project by a Black student at the University at Buffalo in 2015 went horribly wrong.

Not only was the campus community alarmed and upset by the “Whites Only” and “Blacks Only” signs posted on restrooms and water fountains in Clemens Hall, but it made headlines around the nation.

However, for Teri Miller, a law professor who was appointed UB’s first vice provost for equity and inclusion a year earlier, it was an opportunity, the impetus to start DIFCON (Difficult Conversations), which brought faculty, staff and students together for a series of talks on a variety of controversial topics.

“The way she approached that,” UB’s Title IX Director Sharon Nolan-Weiss told the student newspaper, The Spectrum, “was not only to address the immediate issue, but to ask the question of what does this reaction tell us about whether people feel included on this campus and even beyond this, how do we create an atmosphere where we can have dialogue around difficult issues.”

“She loved turning bad things into good things,” her son Miles Cayman Mikofsky said. “She would make a positive change in any situation.”