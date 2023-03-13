Jan. 14, 1977 – March 11, 2023

Opposition to the controversial Common Core learning standards helped take Teresa Leatherbarrow from her classroom to a seat on the Board of Education for the Williamsville Central School District.

One of three candidates supported by the district's teachers union in 2016, she told Buffalo News reporter Barbara O'Brien that she wanted to be an advocate for children, adding, "We do not support high-stakes testing ... we are in favor of well-rounded curriculum that does not just merely focus on ELA and math.”

She and her running mates were winners. She went on to be chosen board vice president in 2017 and became president after she was re-elected in 2019.

During her three years leading the board, Erie County's largest suburban school district faced not only the distress of the pandemic, but also the firing of a school superintendent. Re-elected again in 2022, she retired from the board earlier this month.

She died March 11 in her Amherst home following a lengthy illness. She was 46.

Born Teresa Anne O'Connor in Buffalo, the oldest of four children, she attended Allendale Elementary School in West Seneca and was a 1995 graduate of West Seneca West High School.

She and a girlfriend's brother, Jack Leatherbarrow, began dating in 1996 and they were married in 1999, the year she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from SUNY Fredonia.

She earned a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Medaille College, now Medaille University, completed the School Building Leadership Program at Niagara University, during her 18 years as a elementary grade teacher and literacy coach in the Buffalo schools.

She worked at International School 45, Frank A. Sedita School 30 and School 77, and was an executive committee member of the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Active in the PTA at Heim Elementary School while her children were students there, Mrs. Leatherbarrow was among a group of parents and educators who confronted then-State Education Commissioner John B. King Jr. over Common Core at a forum in 2013 in the Jamestown High School auditorium.

She began attending Williamsville School Board meetings regularly and was a member of the steering committee of Western New Yorkers for Public Education, a parent group that pushed for opting out of state testing, among other issues.

As a board member, she was a member of the Williamsville Education Foundation and the Superintendent's Community Council.

Mrs. Leatherbarrow was a member of the board of directors of the Breast Cancer Network of Western New York and was a fundraiser with her husband as he participated in the Empire State Ride, a New York City-to-Niagara Falls bicycle trek that benefits the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.

In addition to her husband, a research technician in the Biochemistry Department at the University at Buffalo, survivors include a son, Sam; two daughters, Serena and Maggie; her parents, Kenneth and Maureen O'Connor; two brothers, Joseph O'Connor and Kevin O'Connor; and a sister, Elizabeth Vasquez.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive at Hopkins Road, Amherst.