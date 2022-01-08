Sylvia L. Rosen, 101, ceramic artist, educator, and philanthropist

“I hired a woman to come in and do the housework. Then before I left to teach I would put an apple and an onion in the oven and put it on low,” Mrs. Rosen said.

The subsequent aroma from the oven was a ruse to convince her husband that she was keeping up with her domestic duties while he was at work.

In 1968, Mrs. Rosen began teaching a special program in ceramics for academically challenged students at Amherst Senior High School, where she remained until 1970. Simultaneously, she was also pursuing her master's degree in education from Buffalo State College. Throughout the 1970s, as a member of the college’s design department, she taught a “Workshop in Crafts” class that introduced students to hand-built ceramics, frame-woven tapestries, hooked rugs, batik and other materials.

Through it all, she continued to harbor misgivings about the low status accorded fine crafts in the local arts community.

"We had the Buffalo Craftsmen from Buffalo State who showed in different venues around the city, sometimes in unused storefronts. After they went out in the '70s, craft artists had nowhere to go other than the 100 American Craftsmen (at the Kenan Center in Lockport)," Rosen said in 2004.