Sydney L. Cole, 107, World War II Army pilot, auto dealer, fitness enthusiast

Active athletically until he was past 100, he was part of what was believed to be the longest-running handball game in the country, a four-day-a-week doubles contest that began in 1946 in the old downtown Buffalo YMCA and continued for 50 years, until Mr. Cole outlived the rest of his team and their replacements.

When the downtown Y closed, the game moved to the nearby Buffalo Athletic Club. Mr. Cole took over as manager of the BAC in 1978 and salvaged it from bankruptcy.

“There would be no BAC if I hadn’t started it back up,” he told Binkley.

He was still swimming laps daily at the BAC in 2009 and walking at least 4 miles a day. He gave up his car – a red Mini Cooper – when he was 100.

Born in New York City, the son of Max and Lena Cohn, Jewish immigrants from Russia, he was one of five children. When his father, who restored older homes, was sent to Buffalo to work on a Delaware Avenue mansion, he found so much other work that he moved his family here.

Mr. Cole grew up in North Buffalo and began swimming as a pastime while he was a student at School 32. At Fosdick-Masten Park High School, now City Honors, he was captain of the swimming team. He won the All-High Medal and led the team to city championships in 1932 and 1933.