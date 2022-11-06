Susan P. Williams, 76, artist who found homes for homeless dogs

April 21, 1946 – Nov. 1, 2022

Susan P. Williams, of Medina, an artist and animal lover who provided a foster home for more than 120 dogs while finding permanent places for them, died Nov. 1 after a period of declining health. She was 76.

Born in Rochester, the daughter of teachers and the second of three girls, she grew up in Medina and was a 1964 graduate of Medina High School, where she was an honor student and art editor of the yearbook.

She earned a bachelor's degree in art history from Sweet Briar College in Virginia and a master's degree in art history from Tulane University in New Orleans.

In the 1970s, she was registrar at the New Orleans Museum of Art and the former Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and worked on exhibitions with Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Henry Moore and Andrew Wyeth.

Seeking a change, she returned to live in Middleport to start a family and be close to her parents and sister.

Accomplished as a painter and sculptor, she worked in a variety of media. She occasionally contributed miniature sculptures for charity fundraising and made personalized Christmas ornaments for members of her family.

She was a volunteer for Save-A-Pet of Niagara County, serving as secretary and dog officer. She was in charge of the dog adoption program for many years.

“Save-A-Pet screens people,” she told the Niagara Gazette in 2007. “I do home visits to make sure people are responsible pet owners.”

She also was a volunteer with Boy Scout Troop 35 in Medina and was active in a book club, a miniatures club and a bridge club. She returned to live in her childhood home in Medina in 2010 and enjoyed gardening and flower arranging.

Survivors include a son, Morgan Claxton, and a sister, Catherine A. Williams.

A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday in Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina.