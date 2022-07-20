Susan Gaska, 72, advocate for women who revived YWCA of Western New York

June 29, 1950 – July 8, 2022

When Susan Gaska became the executive director of the YWCA of Western New York in 1986, it was on the verge of going bankrupt.

When she retired 12 years later due to health concerns, it had been transformed into a vibrant agency with a multi-million-dollar budget and a positive impact on the lives of thousands.

"Susan brought the 'YW' to the cutting edge when it came to innovative programs for women," said Margaret P. King, then president of the YWCA's board of directors.

Her efforts were acclaimed nationally and she received numerous honors. The Buffalo News named Ms. Gaska a 1993 Citizen of the Year, calling her "one of the area's strongest advocates and organizers for women." She was inducted into the Western New York Women’s Hall of Fame in 1999.

She died July 8 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, from complications following surgery. She was 72.

Born Susan Guy, she grew up on a dairy farm in the Yorkshire Dales in Northern England without electricity or running water.

She left home at 16 and spent several years traveling through Europe, meeting American serviceman John “Jack” Gaska. They were married in 1973 and came to the U.S. in 1974, making their home first in South Buffalo, then in Depew. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Empire State College.

She began taking her children to a YWCA nursery school, then applied for a job in 1983 as assistant to the executive director. Three years later, she had the top job in a financially struggling organization that many expected was not going to survive.

During her first year at the helm, she stirred up controversy by renting a spot in YWCA headquarters on Franklin Street to Gay and Lesbian Youth Services, which was having trouble finding office space.

Pickets paraded outside the YWCA for months and the building had to be evacuated repeatedly because of bomb threats.

Nevertheless, Ms. Gaska revived the YW through fundraising and creating a wide array of programs and committees to address the problems of women, children, the elderly and the homeless.

She added child care centers and drop-in child care service at numerous places, including Buffalo City Court and Erie County Family Court, eventually serving 1,000 children at 44 locations. They included Amy's Room at Erie County Medical Center and Dylan's Room at the former Children's Hospital, which looked after children while their mothers received outpatient treatment for AIDS.

She arranged temporary housing for survivors of domestic violence until they could find new homes and converted the YWCA women's residence on North Street to housing for mental health clients.

She started several YWCA health and wellness programs, including EncorePlus, a free recovery program for women diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer.

She also organized a YWCA-sponsored coalition of hospitals, radiologists and community service groups into the Breast and Cervical Health Partnership of Erie County, bringing mammograms and pelvic exams to women aged 40 and over, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Shortly before she retired, the YWCA received a federal grant to convert the former School 42 on Grant Street into the School House Commons senior apartments.

She started a training program for women to become firefighters and was especially proud when one of its graduates became the first female lieutenant in the history of the Buffalo Fire Department.

She also initiated the YWCA Racial Justice Institute, a training program that worked to create a more inclusive community, and the YWCA Institute for Public Leadership, a program that gave women training to become political candidates and campaign managers. Its graduates include Gov. Kathy Hochul and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

She was appointed in 1988 by County Executive Dennis Gorski to the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women and chaired it until 1994.

In 1992, she launched "Womanworks," a YWCA cable television program addressing women's issues. The following year she brought together more than 100 women's organizations for the Women's Action Coalition, dedicated to improving women's roles in the business, government and the community.

“She was whip-smart, quick witted and true to her word,” former Erie County Legislator Lynn Marinelli said following her death. “Sue challenged systems, leaders, norms – always fairly, firmly and professionally."

She received a lifetime achievement award from the YWCA of Western New York and was named YWCA Executive of the Year by the National Association of YWCA Executives.

She also was honored with the Women Helping Women Award from the National Association for Women and the Everywoman Opportunity Center Award of Excellence.

Retiring a year after suffering a heart attack when she was 45, she still continued her advocacy for women and social justice. She was a board member of Housing Opportunities Made Equal and was a founding member of the Women's TAP Fund, a non-partisan political action committee that funded pro-choice women candidates.

A voracious reader with wide-ranging interests, she joined with former YWCA colleagues and friends to form a book club that has met monthly for 25 years.

She used recipes from The New York Times to produce gourmet meals. A lover of nature, she took long walks in parks and forests. Reinstein Woods in Depew was a favorite.

In addition to her husband Jack, survivors include a son, Andrew; and a daughter, Kelly Gaska Hickey.

No services are planned.