Sudden turn on his career path led Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael J. Sliwinski into law enforcement

Gould cited Chief Sliwinski’s quick wit, his command of movie and television trivia and his passion for dining.

“Like all of us, he existed as a person outside of his roles within the department. He would fish all day, maybe bartend for fun and always have a great dinner,” Gould said. “Chief Sliwinski’s foodie tendencies were legend at CPD. His favorite restaurants were well-known and he was always willing to share recommendations from his many travels with those planning a trip. He had a ready list of places for each meal in dozens of cities.”

He was an animal lover. His brother David noted that their family always had dogs, but that Chief Sliwinski developed an affection for cats after a stray showed up one day at his door.

“It came back that night and was crying,” David said, “and then here comes a second cat. He took them in. They were like his kids. They got the finest of the finest.”

He was a supporter of the Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group.

His brother noted that Chief Sliwinski continued to assist at the funeral home.

“He worked at the funeral home on his days off,” David said. “He’d drive the hearse on Saturdays.”