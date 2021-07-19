Sudden turn on his career path led Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael J. Sliwinski into law enforcement

Aug. 3, 1965 – July 17, 2021
Everything pointed Michael J. Sliwinski to becoming a Cheektowaga funeral director instead of Cheektowaga police chief.
He was born on the day that his father, Melvin J. Sliwinski, received the state license to operate his funeral home on George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga. After he graduated from Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse in 1985, he went to work there.
At the same time, though, he enrolled at the University at Buffalo and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics.
“Michael was an adventurist,” said his younger brother David, who operates the funeral home. “He took the civil service exam one day and Cheektowaga called him. He said, ‘I’m just going to take it and see what happens.’ ”
He was appointed patrolman on Sept. 3, 1991, and rose through the ranks, succeeding David J. Zack as chief in February 2020.
Before he died unexpectedly Saturday from a heart attack in Buffalo General Medical Center, his brother David said that he planned to retire in September 2022 and spend more time fishing.
“All he wanted was to buy a place on a canal down in Florida, get a boat and relax,” David said.
The third of four children, he attended Queen of Martyrs School and was a 1983 graduate of Bishop Turner High School, where he was an honor student, a football player and president of his senior class.
“He excelled in everything he did,” his brother said.
As a patrolman, he worked all three of the department’s platoons before becoming a sergeant in 2002.
After he was promoted to lieutenant in 2004, he served with the Vice, Gambling and Narcotics Unit.
His most prominent case was the investigation he and Lt. Michael Isbrandt led into the December 2007 hijacking of a delivery truck containing about $500,000 worth of prescription painkillers, which resulted in three arrests and recovery of most of the drugs.
He was a SWAT team commander, was promoted to captain in 2011, then became assistant chief in 2018. He received eight special unit citations, seven letters of commendation and four distinguished conduct awards.
“Within the sphere of all his roles through his career with the Cheektowaga Police Department, Chief Sliwinski was a consummate professional,” Assistant Chief Brian J. Gould said in a statement. “He exemplified our core values of Honor, Integrity, Discipline and Respect.”
“He was the chief of police, but he never had his nose in the air,” his brother said.
Gould cited Chief Sliwinski’s quick wit, his command of movie and television trivia and his passion for dining.
“Like all of us, he existed as a person outside of his roles within the department. He would fish all day, maybe bartend for fun and always have a great dinner,” Gould said. “Chief Sliwinski’s foodie tendencies were legend at CPD. His favorite restaurants were well-known and he was always willing to share recommendations from his many travels with those planning a trip. He had a ready list of places for each meal in dozens of cities.”
He was an animal lover. His brother David noted that their family always had dogs, but that Chief Sliwinski developed an affection for cats after a stray showed up one day at his door.
“It came back that night and was crying,” David said, “and then here comes a second cat. He took them in. They were like his kids. They got the finest of the finest.”
He was a supporter of the Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group.
His brother noted that Chief Sliwinski continued to assist at the funeral home.
“He worked at the funeral home on his days off,” David said. “He’d drive the hearse on Saturdays.”
Survivors include another brother, Melvin Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis Catholic Church, Main and Edwards streets.