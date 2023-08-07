Jan. 22, 1923 – July 14, 2023

Throughout the autumn of 1964, Lockport's Stephanie Miller was the second most celebrated woman on the Republican presidential ticket.

Her husband, Rep. William Miller, the GOP national chairman, was Sen. Barry Goldwater’s running mate, and the spotlight frequently fell on her.

UPI White House correspondent Helen Thomas wrote: "Mrs. Miller could be a double for Peggy Goldwater. Both are blue-eyed, petite with good figures and a very feminine manner, and both wear their brown hair in a slightly bouffant page boy style."

She accompanied her husband on the Bill Miller Special, a nine-car campaign train that barnstormed from Buffalo to Briarcliff in late October, appearing on every platform.

"Mom was considered a great asset to Dad on the campaign trail," her daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Miller Fitzgerald wrote, "and she was occasionally sent out on her own, often to charm folks in the Polish enclaves of large cities with the few Polish words Grandma had taught her."

At the convention of the Polish-American Congress in Chicago, Mrs. Miller delivered a greeting in Polish, then turned the microphone over to her mother, Mary Wagner, who, as the daughter of Polish immigrants, was fluent in the language.

But at heart, her family said, Mrs. Miller was reluctant to be in the public eye. Her namesake daughter Stephanie, a comedian and host of a syndicated radio show, wrote:

"She appeared on every single one of my radio and TV shows over the years, and was always so great and so funny, until one day she finally said, 'Oh, Stephie, I think I might be getting too old for this, it just makes me so nervous, and I don’t want to disappoint you.'

"Then I realized that she just did it for me all those years, even though it made her so nervous. I’m sure the same way it made her so nervous as such a young wife to step into the national spotlight during the ‘64 campaign, but she did it for Dad. That’s just who she was."

Mrs. Miller died July 14 in a nursing home in Salisbury, N.C., after a period of declining health. She was 100.

The younger of two girls, her father, Stephen Wagner, operated a restaurant on Pine Street in downtown Lockport. At Lockport High School, she was fourth among four classmates with grade averages above 96 in the school's closest-ever competition for highest academic ranking.

She aspired to go to college, but her mother, then divorced, convinced her to stay and help in the restaurant. Then, when her mother was fighting a civil case in court, the young attorney her mother hired called on her to testify.

The lawyer, who won the case, was William E. Miller, and he often said she was "the prettiest girl in Lockport." On their third date, he asked her to be his wife. They were married Feb. 26, 1943, while he was home on a three-day pass from Richmond, Va., where he was stationed with the Army Counterintelligence Corps.

By the time he went to Germany as an assistant prosecutor in the Nuremberg trials, they had one daughter, with a second soon to come. Once he was elected to the House of Representatives, her focus in Washington, D.C., changed from parenting to politics.

"I never was head of anything when we lived in Lockport," Mrs. Miller told a reporter in 1953. "It just happened down here, and when people expect things of you like this, well, you just go along."

The reporter noted that she chaired the St. Patrick's Day dance for members of Congress and their wives, and was president and youngest member of the Eighty-Second Congress Club, composed of wives of members who first served in 1950.

After the election in 1964, the Millers came back to Lockport with two more children, and Mrs. Miller returned to parenting. She also resumed oil painting, which she had started before she went to Washington, and occasionally displayed her work in shows.

After her husband died in 1983, she became a resident of East Amherst, and moved to North Carolina in 1997 to be close to two of her children. An enthusiastic traveler, Mrs. Miller visited Ireland, France and the Republic of Georgia with her daughters, played bridge and tennis, entertained and continued driving until about five years ago.

Surviving are three daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” Miller Fitzgerald, Mary Miller James and Stephanie Miller Jr.; a son, William Jr.; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Burial will be with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.