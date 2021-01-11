Stella Louise Usiak, 17, avid Taylor Swift fan inspired many

As part of her prize, the family toured the Scholastic headquarters in Manhattan.

There, "they treated her like the rock star that Stella was," her mother said, including whisking her out of the building via the freight elevator that Taylor Swift had used when she visited the offices.

But the highlight was meeting Taylor Swift backstage at a Miami concert in October 2015. On Facebook, Stella wrote: "Even though I only talked to her for a minute, Taylor told me I was very brave. I gave Taylor my email and phone number and when I mentioned it would be awesome to hang out with you someday she said sounds like fun it might be in your cards! I told her my entire story just before I had to go. That was one of the best hugs I ever got!"

Stella was a 2019 winner of the state attorney general's Triple C Award, which recognizes the courage, character and commitment of outstanding students.

Stella loved Camp Good Days and Special Times, which she first attended when she was 8, and missed only in 2015 and in 2020, when the camp was closed due to Covid-19.

"It was her most happy childhood place, free of worrying about the medical stuff," Jennifer Usiak said. "She had gone there with infusions and pain, and she had a great time."