Stefan H. Lewy, 96, Holocaust survivor and World War II vet who inspired many

Nevertheless, he was considered an illegal alien. He was prevented from traveling in the U.S. and feared that he would be deported until he was drafted into the Army in 1943.

With his knowledge of Europe and his ability to speak several languages, he was trained as an interrogator at Camp Ritchie, Md., and was sent to Europe to join Gen. George Patton’s 6th Armored Division.

Mr. Lewy interviewed captured German soldiers, made maps of enemy positions and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He helped liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp, for which he was later inducted into the French Legion of Honor. He also received the Bronze Star and five campaign stars for meritorious service. After the war ended, he took part in door-to-door patrols to arrest high-ranking Nazi officers.

Granted American citizenship after he completed his Army service, Mr. Lewy received his high school diploma and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northeastern University in Boston in 1949. That same year, he married the former Frances Silver, whom he had met at a dance.