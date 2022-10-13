Sister Thomas Marie Murphy, 85, OSM, teacher and nurse's aide

July 5, 1937 – Oct. 7, 2022

Sister Thomas Marie Murphy, a teacher in Catholic elementary schools and nurse's aide at Mercy Hospital, died Oct. 7. She was 85.

Born Mary Ann Murphy in South Buffalo, she attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and was a 1956 graduate of Mount Mercy Academy.

She entered the Sisters of Mercy on Sept. 8, 1956, and requested the religious name Sister Thomas Marie in honor of her parents.

She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille University, and taught in various schools staffed by the Sisters of Mercy, including Holy Family, St. Thomas Aquinas and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Buffalo; St. Mary of the Angels in Olean; Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Mary of the Cataract in Niagara Falls; St. Joseph in Batavia; St. Bonaventure in West Seneca and Our Lady of Mercy in Orchard Park.

Sister Thomas Marie then turned to health care, training as a nurse's aide in 1980. She served at Mercy Hospital for nearly 10 years.

When the Mercy Community needed a director for the Altar Bread Department in 1999, she stepped forward and managed it until it closed in 2012. She then returned to Mercy Hospital as a volunteer.

Survivors include a brother, John J.; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Mercy Center Chapel, 625 Abbott Road.