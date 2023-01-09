Sister Rosemary Petrie, RSM, 92, nurse, chaplain, health care administrator

June 24, 1930 – Dec. 20, 2022

Sister Rosemary Petrie, RSM, a registered nurse, chaplain and health care administrator, died Dec. 20 in Mercy Center. She was 92.

One of twin girls, she was born Marian Petrie in her parents' home in Hamburg. She attended SS. Peter and Paul School in Hamburg and was a 1948 graduate of Hamburg High School.

She studied to become a registered nurse at the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from D'Youville College, now D'Youville University.

She later became certified as a chaplain at St. Raphael Hospital in New Haven, Conn., and earned post graduate credit from Regis College in Toronto.

She joined the Sisters of Mercy in February 1955 and, after receiving her training and religious name, was assigned to Mercy Hospital and later to Kenmore Mercy Hospital as a medical and surgical supervisor.

In 1963, Sister Rosemary went to the Philippines and ministered at the Mercy Mission in Mindanao for 10 years. In addition to serving at the Makati Medical Center, she was regional superior for the Sisters of Mercy community there and was administrator of the health team. She also was part of the clinical pastoral education program.

Returning to Western New York, Sister Rosemary became pastoral care chaplain at the former WCA Hospital in Jamestown. At the request of Catholic Charities, she supervised the Chautauqua County Outreach to the Aging.

She later became the first public health nurse at the Talbert Mall Clinic in Buffalo and served as director of pastoral care at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park.

Survivors include her twin sister, Mildred Williams, and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Dec. 30 in the Mercy Center Chapel, 625 Abbott Road.