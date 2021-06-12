Sister Philip Marie Cirincione, 91, ministered in Buffalo's Fruit Belt for nearly 50 years

Sept. 15, 1929 – June 10, 2021

Sister Philip Marie Cirincione, SSJ, a teacher and pastoral associate who devoted her ministry to Buffalo’s Fruit Belt for nearly 50 years, died June 10 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence. She was 91.

Born in Falconer, Josephine Cirincione was one of six children and graduated from Falconer High School in 1947. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1947 and took her final vows in August 1953.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, in 1964 and a master’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Buffalo State in 1974.

Sister Philip Marie began teaching elementary grades, then headed the nursery school program at Our Lady of Victory Infant Home in Lackawanna from 1959 to 1965.

She remained in Buffalo, teaching at Diocesan Educational Park and at the former St. Boniface School, where she also was principal. She was active in numerous inner city civic groups, including the Fruit Belt Development Program and the United Citizens Organization.

A constant advocate for social justice, she became part of a team ministry, then a new concept, at St. Boniface and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes.