Sister Philip Marie Cirincione, 91, ministered in Buffalo's Fruit Belt for nearly 50 years

Sept. 15, 1929 – June 10, 2021
Sister Philip Marie Cirincione, SSJ, a teacher and pastoral associate who devoted her ministry to Buffalo’s Fruit Belt for nearly 50 years, died June 10 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence. She was 91.
Born in Falconer, Josephine Cirincione was one of six children and graduated from Falconer High School in 1947. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1947 and took her final vows in August 1953.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, in 1964 and a master’s degree in elementary education from SUNY Buffalo State in 1974.
Sister Philip Marie began teaching elementary grades, then headed the nursery school program at Our Lady of Victory Infant Home in Lackawanna from 1959 to 1965.
She remained in Buffalo, teaching at Diocesan Educational Park and at the former St. Boniface School, where she also was principal. She was active in numerous inner city civic groups, including the Fruit Belt Development Program and the United Citizens Organization.
A constant advocate for social justice, she became part of a team ministry, then a new concept, at St. Boniface and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes.
When St. Boniface, Our Lady of Lourdes and two other inner city parishes were merged in 1993 to become St. Martin de Porres Parish, she became a key member of that team, serving as a pastoral associate until 2013.
After moving to Richlawn Avenue in Buffalo’s Central Park district in the mid-1990s, she and two other sisters organized a “Taste of Richlawn” community picnic on their front lawn to bring the neighborhood together.
Sister Philip Marie also served as a general councilor for the Sisters of St. Joseph and was active in its associate program. She also was a member of the board of directors of Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity in Lackawanna.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews.
A prayer service at 1 p.m. Tuesday will follow visitation in Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A memorial Mass will be offered by the Sisters of St. Joseph at a time to be announced.