Feb. 4, 1932 – March 11, 2023

Sister Paula Marie Notarthomas, OSF, a teacher, principal and nursing home administrator, died March 11 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. She was 91.

Born Rita Notarthomas in Syracuse, one of seven children, she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Francis of Williamsville in 1951. She earned a master's degree in education from what is now SUNY Buffalo State College in 1970.

She was a teacher for seven years and a principal for 18 years, serving at Holy Name School, St. Francis School in the Town of Tonawanda and Nativity of Our Lord School in Orchard Park.

After two years in Puerto Rico, she was elected to the congregation's governing board in 1981 and was director of ministries for eight years.

She then was a pastoral associate at SS. Columba Brigid Parish and administrator and chief executive officer of Holy Family Home.

She ended her active ministry at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish in West Seneca, volunteering for 11 years at the school and teaching religious education.

A resident of Fredonia Place at Williamsville in recent years, she brightened the days of infirmed residents by sharing games and entertainment.

“I am a party lady," she said. "I like planning and seeing the joy on other’s faces."

Survivors include many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. The Mass also will be livestreamed at ssppchurch.com.