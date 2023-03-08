Dec. 18, 1936 – March 3, 2023

Sister Patricia Marie Hartley, OSF, a teacher in Catholic elementary schools for 40 years who was long active in St. Francis of Assisi Parish in the City of Tonawanda, died March 3 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She was 86.

Born Carol Hartley, the youngest of three children, she attended St. Francis of Assisi School and graduated in 1954 from Tonawanda High School, where she sang in the chorus and was a member of the Library Club. She then enrolled in a cadet teaching program and taught a double class of first and second grades at St. Nicholas School in Buffalo.

After a summer working at International Paper Co., she entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Fall 1955 and took the name of Sister Patricia Marie.

While in the convent, she attended St. Clare College, which was affiliated with Canisius College and Mount St. Joseph Teacher's College, now Medaille University, and earned a bachelor's degree in education.

Sister Patricia Marie taught at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Silver Creek, Nativity of Our Lord School in Orchard Park, Fourteen Holy Helpers School in Gardenville, St. Leo the Great School in Eggertsville, Most Holy Redeemer School in Cheektowaga and St. James School in Buffalo.

In 1980, she returned to St. Francis of Assisi School in Tonawanda and taught there until 1996, when she retired. She spent the next eight years working in community relations at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, then was director of spiritual care at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home, also in Lewiston.

Sister Patricia Marie continued to be active in St. Francis of Assisi Church and attended most parish events. She was a member of the choir, served on the Spiritual Life Team of the Pastoral Council, prepared eucharistic minister schedules for the 9:30 a.m. Sunday masses and helped count the collection.

She also volunteered on several committees, including the St. Francis School Development Committee, where she served for many years, and was a member of the St. Francis Prayer Shawl Committee.

In 2006, Sister Patricia Marie was selected to receive the first St. Francis Shining Star Award in recognition of her work with the students, faculty and staff of St. Francis School.

In recent years, she lived at Fredonia Place of Williamsville, where she enjoyed her time in prayer, listening to music, reading, crocheting afghans and knitting baby caps for newborns at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

Survivors include a niece and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. It will be livestreamed at ssppchurch.com.