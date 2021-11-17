Sister Patricia A. Gilbert, RSM, 79, Catholic elementary school teacher and principal

Dec. 5, 1941 – Nov. 11, 2021

Sister Patricia A. Gilbert, RSM, a Catholic elementary school teacher and principal, died Nov. 11 in the Mercy Center in South Buffalo. She was 79.

Born in Niagara Falls, one of five children, she attended Our Lady of the Rosary School and St. Mary’s High School. Both schools were staffed by the Sisters of Mercy, which inspired her to join the order in 1959.

“The late 1950s to the late 1960s was the height of the Catholic school system. You saw sisters everywhere,” she told Buffalo News reporter Dave Condren in 2001 when she was vocation minister for the Buffalo Regional Community of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas. “They encouraged young people to become sisters and priests.”

She made her perpetual vows as Sister Mary Frederick on June 29, 1967, and later resumed using her given name.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Medaille College and went on to receive a master’s degree in education from Niagara University.