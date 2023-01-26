Sister Nancy Walsh, OSF, 92, teacher in parochial and public schools

Aug. 29, 1930 – Jan. 21, 2022

Sister Nancy Walsh, OSF, a teacher in parochial and public schools for 47 years, died Jan. 21. She was 92.

Born in South Buffalo, an only child, she attended St. Theresa's School and Mount Mercy Academy. In 1953, she entered the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child, which merged in 2004 with the Franciscan Sisters of the Neuman Communities, and took the religious name Sister Mary Gerard.

After earning a teaching degree and permanent certification in special education, she spent most of her career at the Connors Children's Center and the Buffalo Public Schools, where she taught at City Honors School. She also taught in Texas and Florida and for six years was principal of Divine Child Kindergarten.

After retiring, she continued to tutor at the Center for Joy in Niagara Falls and St. Agnes School in Buffalo.

Her love of animals and her desire to comfort the sick led her to become a volunteer visiting Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and local nursing homes with a therapy dog.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed swimming. One of her vacations included swimming with dolphins.

Survivors include a close friend, Pauline Barrick, and many cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. It also will be livestreamed at ssppchurch.com.