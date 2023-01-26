 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sister Nancy Walsh, OSF, 92, teacher in parochial and public schools

  • Updated
  • 0
Sister Nancy Walsh
Support this work for $1 a month

Aug. 29, 1930 – Jan. 21, 2022

Sister Nancy Walsh, OSF, a teacher in parochial and public schools for 47 years, died Jan. 21. She was 92.

Born in South Buffalo, an only child, she attended St. Theresa's School and Mount Mercy Academy. In 1953, she entered the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of the Divine Child, which merged in 2004 with the Franciscan Sisters of the Neuman Communities, and took the religious name Sister Mary Gerard. 

After earning a teaching degree and permanent certification in special education, she spent most of her career at the Connors Children's Center and the Buffalo Public Schools, where she taught at City Honors School. She also taught in Texas and Florida and for six years was principal of Divine Child Kindergarten. 

After retiring, she continued to tutor at the Center for Joy in Niagara Falls and St. Agnes School in Buffalo.

Her love of animals and her desire to comfort the sick led her to become a volunteer visiting Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and local nursing homes with a therapy dog.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed swimming. One of her vacations included swimming with dolphins.

Survivors include a close friend, Pauline Barrick, and many cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. It also will be livestreamed at ssppchurch.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

View comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News