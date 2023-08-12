Nov. 11, 1931 – Aug. 10, 2023

Sister Mary Thomas Frys, CSSF, a teacher and principal in Catholic elementary schools, died Aug. 10 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, Buffalo. She was 91.

Born Delphine Joanne Frys in Buffalo, one of five children, she grew up in St. John Kanty Parish in Buffalo, where her parents were active, and Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Cheektowaga.

She was a member of the Glee Club and the Chorus at Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy, graduating in 1950. Entering the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on July 16, 1950, she professed perpetual vows on Aug. 14, 1958.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Rosary Hill College, now Daemen University, and a master's degree in education from Mount St. Joseph College, later Medaille.

Sister Mary Thomas began teaching at St. Stanislaus School in Buffalo. A primary grade teacher in the Dioceses of Buffalo and Syracuse for nine years, she taught five years in Ontario before earning a Canadian elementary school principal's certificate.

She then served as principal of St. Joseph School in Stevensville and St. Michael School in Dunnville, where she also directed the parish choir. She then became a fifth-grade teacher at St. Christopher School in Hamilton before returning to the U.S. in 1983.

She taught fifth grade at Ascencion School in North Tonawanda for two years, then served as principal at St. Bernard School in Buffalo and Queen of Martyrs and St. Josaphat schools in Cheektowaga.

After retiring in 1999, she assisted in the administrative offices of the Buffalo Province and Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent.

Always ready to volunteer, she began visiting ElderWood at Cheektowaga when her mother Florence began living there in 1997. At the invitation of ElderWood staff, she brought Communion to other Catholic residents, continuing for another 15 years after her mother died in 2002.

At all of her schools, she assisted in parish activities, coordinated sacramental programs, visited the sick and served as an eucharistic minister.

Survivors include a sister, Bernadette Modrzynski; a brother, James; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, 600 Doat St.