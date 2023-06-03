Jan. 2, 1935 – May 30, 2023

Sister Mary Margaret "Meg" Norris, SSJ, who had a 45-year career as a teacher and assistant in Catholic schools, died May 30 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after several months of declining health. She was 88.

Born in North Tonawanda, one of five children, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1952 and pronounced her final vows in August 1960. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille University, in 1962.

Formerly Sister David Marie Norris, she taught primary and middle school grades for 21 years at Catholic schools in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Falconer and Dunkirk, and worked 14 years in the elementary division of Mount St. Joseph Academy as a resource teacher, assistant to the secretary, receptionist and office staffer.

She then spent 10 years as a resource teacher in Our Lady of Victory School in Lackawanna. The principal then, Sister Ellen O'Keefe, recalled that she was especially patient and understanding with young children.

She retired in 2008 to the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, where she served as a receptionist and sacristan. She was an ardent Buffalo Bills fan.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Friday in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 4975 Strickler Road, Clarence.