Sister Mary Lou Schnitzer, SSJ, 70, teacher, prison chaplain

June 28, 1951 – April 12, 2022

Sister Mary Lou Schnitzer, SSJ, a teacher, prison chaplain and a leader in the Buffalo Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died April 12 in Mercy Hospital after a short illness. She was 70.

She was a 1969 graduate of East Aurora High School and, after earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Nazareth College in Rochester, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1973. She pronounced her final vows in September 1980.

Sister Mary Lou earned master’s degrees in elementary education in 1978 and special education in 1983 from Buffalo State College, now SUNY Buffalo State. From 1977 to 1982, she taught primary grades at Mount St. Joseph Academy, then worked at the Wyndham Lawn Home for Children and Gateway Home.

As a friend of the late Sister Karen Klimczak, she developed an interest in prison ministry. She became resident chaplain at Collins Correctional Facility in 1989 and was appointed a full-time chaplain in 1994 after she was certified by the National Association of Catholic Chaplains. She served as a coordinating chaplain from 2004 to 2009.

After studying at the Jesuit Center for Spirituality in Wernersville, Pa., she served at St. Michael’s Church in Buffalo, where she directed several types of retreats based on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola.

In retirement, Sister Mary Lou joined the pastoral care division of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and became a pastoral care chaplain at Park Creek Assisted Living Community.

An interviewer at Park Creek described her as someone who “brought forth a beautiful spirituality to residents, their family and staff as well.”

In recent years, she was co-chair of the Diocesan Leadership Conference of Women Religious, a member of the Board of Trustees of Mount St. Joseph Academy and vice-president of the Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s School for the Deaf.

She enjoyed baking, needlepoint and swimming, and always attended A Taste of Buffalo.

Survivors include cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at the Sisters Residence, 4975 Strickler Road, Clarence, where visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

