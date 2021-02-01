Sister Mary Josepha Timmins, 95, teacher and health care minister

July 19, 1925 – Jan. 23, 2021
Sister Mary Josepha Timmins, a teacher and health care minister, died Jan. 23. She was 95.
Born Mary Josephine Timmins in Syracuse, she and a sister were raised in Oneida by their aunt Julia McFarland after their mother died at the age of 22. She attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Oneida High School.
She followed another aunt, Sister Mary Ruth McFarland, into the Sisters of Mercy, joining the community in Buffalo in 1943.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Canisius College, Sister Mary Josepha taught for 45 years at parochial schools in the Diocese of Buffalo.
They included All Saints, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Martin of Tours, St. Brigid, St. Stephen, St. John the Evangelist, St. Ambrose and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart schools, all in Buffalo; St. Joseph School in Batavia, St. Mary School in Olean, St. Mary School in Holley and Immaculate Conception School in Wellsville.
She was honored in 1981 with a Teacher of the Year Award from Batavia’s St. Joseph School Home School Association. For seven years, she took part in the Summer Camp Program for children of migrant workers.
In the 1980s, she joined Sister Mary Angela Morano and Sister Miriam John Nash to open McAuley House in South Buffalo, a temporary emergency shelter for teenage girls. Over five years, they housed and assisted more than 200 runaway, abused and abandoned girls.
For their work, the sisters were nominated for a Citizen of the Year Award by the National Association of Social Workers in 1987
In 1993, Sister Mary Josepha became coordinator of the health care unit at Our Lady of Mercy Convent in Orchard Park, where she was a companion to senior sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1140 Abbott Road. The Mass will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.