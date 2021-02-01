Sister Mary Josepha Timmins, 95, teacher and health care minister

July 19, 1925 – Jan. 23, 2021

Sister Mary Josepha Timmins, a teacher and health care minister, died Jan. 23. She was 95.

Born Mary Josephine Timmins in Syracuse, she and a sister were raised in Oneida by their aunt Julia McFarland after their mother died at the age of 22. She attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Oneida High School.

She followed another aunt, Sister Mary Ruth McFarland, into the Sisters of Mercy, joining the community in Buffalo in 1943.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Canisius College, Sister Mary Josepha taught for 45 years at parochial schools in the Diocese of Buffalo.

They included All Saints, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Martin of Tours, St. Brigid, St. Stephen, St. John the Evangelist, St. Ambrose and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart schools, all in Buffalo; St. Joseph School in Batavia, St. Mary School in Olean, St. Mary School in Holley and Immaculate Conception School in Wellsville.

She was honored in 1981 with a Teacher of the Year Award from Batavia’s St. Joseph School Home School Association. For seven years, she took part in the Summer Camp Program for children of migrant workers.