Sept. 13, 1931 – March 25, 2023

Sister Mary John Lawicki, CSSF, an elementary school teacher and principal, died March 25 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She was 91.

Born Irene M. Lawicki in Buffalo, she grew up in St. Stanislaus Parish, where she was a Girl Scout and a member of the Catholic Youth Council. At Girls Vocational High School, where she lettered in sports and graduated in 1949, she was an honor student in the clothing course.

She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters in 1951 and professed her final vows on Aug. 14, 1958.

Sister Mary John earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers' College, now Medaille University, and a master's degree in education from the University at Buffalo.

She began her ministry at St. Rita's Home for Children in Getzville, then was a teacher and principal for 30 years, serving at St. John Gualbert and Our Lady of Czestochowa schools in Cheektowaga, Queen of Peace School in Buffalo, Genesee-Wyoming Catholic Central School in Attica and Holy Trinity School in Dunkirk.

She then turned to pastoral ministry, first at Holy Trinity Church in Dunkirk, then at Most Precious Blood and St. Barbara parishes in Buffalo. At St. Barbara, she was coordinator of religious education. She also served as sacristan for 11 years at St. Joseph Cathedral, where she cared for the altar until 2006.

Skilled as a seamstress and in the kitchen, she created vestments for the priests and applied her abilities at cooking and baking as a home aide at Queen of Angels Convent. Upon its closing in 2017, she became a resident of Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent.

"Intuitive and practical, she used every one of her varied gifts to the fullest, marking everything she did with meticulous care," Sister Mary Michaelanne Galas, CSSF, wrote.

Survivors include a brother, Richard Lawicki.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St.