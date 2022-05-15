Sister Mary Henriella Kakol and Sister Mary Maxine Kaminski, teachers and school principals

Sister Mary Henriella Kakol, CSSF, May 17, 1925 – May 10, 2022

Sister Mary Maxine Kaminski, CSSF, March 17, 1927 – May 11, 2022

Sister Mary Henriella Kakol and Sister Mary Maxine Kaminski first encountered each other as boarding school students at Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Buffalo in the early 1940s. They both became novitiates in the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters and went on to lengthy careers as teachers and school principals.

In retirement, they both were residents of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent and, for the past several years, in the Blessed Mary Angela Care Center. They died within a day of one another, Sister Mary Henriella on May 10, a week short of her 97th birthday, and Sister Mary Maxine on May 11 at the age of 95.

A Mass of Christian Burial for both will be offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga. Burial will be side by side in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Sister Mary Henriella was born Mary Kakol in Olean and was one of five children. After graduating from Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy, she entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on July 9, 1942, and professed perpetual vows in 1950.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Canisius College and a master’s degree from the University at Buffalo and began teaching at Queen of Peace School in Buffalo. She taught at Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese of Buffalo for 45 years.

At St. Stanislaus School in Buffalo, the faculty included her older sister, Sister Mary Fidelma Kakol, also a Felician Sister. Both were accomplished organists and pianists and they assisted in developing the school’s outstanding chorus.

Sister Mary Henriella also taught religion at Villa Maria Academy in Buffalo and Sacred Heart High School in Syracuse. She later served as principal at Our Lady of Czestochowa School in Cheektowaga and back at Queen of Peace School.

After she retired in 1990, she worked in food service at Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent and was receptionist in the convent office. She assisted residents in various ways after moving to St. Francis Residence Convent in 2008 and had lived at Blessed Mary Angela Care Center since 2015.

Survivors include a sister, Rita Ann King, and several nieces and nephews. Her sister, Sister Mary Fidelma, a Felician Sister for 83 years, died in 2020.

Sister Mary Maxine was born Agnes Kaminski in Erie, Pa., one of nine children. After graduating from Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy, she entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on July 9, 1945, and professed perpetual vows in 1953. Two of her sisters also joined religious orders.

She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Mount St. Joseph Teacher’s College, now Medaille College.

Sister Mary Maxine taught in numerous Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese of Buffalo and the Dioceses of Syracuse, Ogdensburg and Erie, Pa. She was principal in schools that included Transfiguration in Buffalo, St. Andrew in Sloan, St. Stanislaus Kostka in Niagara Falls, St. Hyacinth in Dunkirk, Resurrection in Cheektowaga and St. James in Depew.

She was assigned to Rome, Italy, in 2001 to serve as administrative assistant to the secretary general of the Felician Order and as congregational archivist at Our Lady Mediatrix of Graces Generalate. She particularly enjoyed distributing food to the poor who came to the Generalate daily.

Returning to the U.S. in 2004, she was a receptionist at the Felician Sisters Health and Wellness Center (now the Blessed Mary Angela Care Center), the Provincial House of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent and took part in a variety of other activities.

She became a resident of the Blessed Mary Angela Care Center in 2013, where she was known for her positive outlook and her sense of humor.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

