Sister Mary Glose, SSJ, was teacher and principal for many years

March 3, 1932 – Feb. 28, 2021

Sister Mary Glose, SSJ, spent decades as a teacher, mostly in and around Buffalo. She was principal of St. Aloysius Gonzaga School in Cheektowaga from 1967 to 1975 and later played an important role at St. Joseph's University Parish on Main Street.

Sister Glose died at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence after a period of declining health. She was 88.

The youngest of six children of Clement and Henrietta Miller Glose, Mary I. Glose grew up in Tonawanda.

She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph at age 15 in September 1947 and pronounced her final vows in August 1953, taking the name Sister Michaeline.

In 1967, Sister Glose earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, and a master’s in elementary education from Canisius College in 1974.

She began work in St. Aloysius Gonzaga School in 1962, teaching seventh grade. In 1964, Sister Glose moved to Cathedral School on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, then to St. Francis Xavier School on East Street in Buffalo, where she became principal and sister superior and taught seventh and eighth grade.