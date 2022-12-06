Sister Mary Eleanor Thielman, OSF, 90, Catholic elementary school teacher

Oct. 21, 1932 – Nov. 26, 2022

Sister Mary Eleanor Thielman, OSF, a retired Catholic elementary school teacher, died Nov. 26 in Autumn View Health Care Facility, Hamburg. She was 90.

Born Mary Lucille Thielman in Buffalo, one of nine children, she grew up in the Lovejoy neighborhood. She attended St. Agnes School and graduated from Bishop Colton High School. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1953 and earned a bachelor's degree in education.

Sister Eleanor taught primary grades in schools throughout the Diocese of Buffalo, including Infant of Prague School in Cheektowaga, St. Aloysius School in Springville, St. Mary's School in Lancaster, and St. Gerard and Holy Name schools in Buffalo.

She also served as a librarian at Our Lady Help of Christians School in Cheektowaga and was a volunteer at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Buffalo.

At Joseph House, an adult education center on Church Street near St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo, she taught Bible study for several years and was a hospitality volunteer.

During high school, she performed with the East Lovejoy Drum Corps, which traveled extensively and took part in many competitions. She had a lifelong love of music, and classical music always filled her room.

Survivors include four sisters, Eleanor Peinkofer, Marguerite "Marge" Thielman Hastreiter, Virginia Figura and Martha McCarthy; a brother, Peter Thielman; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Dec. 5 in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.