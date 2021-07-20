Sister Mary E. Zaenglein, OSF, 69, nurse and health care administrator

June 5, 1952 – July 20, 2021

Sister Mary E. Zaenglein, OSF, a licensed practical nurse and health care administrator, died Tuesday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga. She was 69.

Born Mary Ellen Zaenglein in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, she attended St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Springbrook and was a 1970 graduate of Iroquois Central High School.

She then attended Potter Road Vocational School, majoring in practical nursing, and went on to Villa Maria College, D’Youville College and Trocaire College, earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a dean’s list student at Villa Maria and D’Youville. At Villa Maria, she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the National Honor Society.

She became a licensed practical nurse and held an associate degree in applied science for gerontology and administration.

Sister Mary entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1979 and professed her final vows on Aug. 14, 1987.

Beginning in 1979, she was an LPN at St. Francis Home and Holy Family Home in Williamsville and at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.