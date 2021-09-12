Sister Mary Claire Doyle, CSSF, 71, teacher and guidance counselor

June 21, 1950 – Sept. 9, 2021

Sister Mary Claire Doyle, CSSF, a teacher and guidance counselor in Catholic schools, died Sept. 9 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, following heart surgery. She was 71.

Born Sharyn Ann Doyle in Dunkirk, one of two children, she grew up in Holy Trinity Parish and was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Buffalo. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters in August 1968 and professed her vows on Aug. 14, 1977.

After Sister Claire earned an associate’s degree from Villa Maria College, she went on to complete a bachelor’s degree at Daemen College and a master’s degree in education counseling from Niagara University.

She taught primary grades in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo and assisted in religious education classes until 1985, when she began serving as a guidance counselor at Villa Maria Academy. After seven years, she became director of guidance.

When the academy closed in 2003, Sister Claire became an assistant to the provincial administration of the Felician Sisters and for four years was part of the administrative staff at the Institute of Music near Villa Maria College.