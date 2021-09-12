 Skip to main content
Sister Mary Claire Doyle, CSSF, 71, teacher and guidance counselor
Sister Mary Claire Doyle, CSSF

June 21, 1950 – Sept. 9, 2021

Sister Mary Claire Doyle, CSSF, a teacher and guidance counselor in Catholic schools, died Sept. 9 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, following heart surgery. She was 71.

Born Sharyn Ann Doyle in Dunkirk, one of two children, she grew up in Holy Trinity Parish and was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Buffalo. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters in August 1968 and professed her vows on Aug. 14, 1977.

After Sister Claire earned an associate’s degree from Villa Maria College, she went on to complete a bachelor’s degree at Daemen College and a master’s degree in education counseling from Niagara University.

She taught primary grades in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo and assisted in religious education classes until 1985, when she began serving as a guidance counselor at Villa Maria Academy. After seven years, she became director of guidance.

When the academy closed in 2003, Sister Claire became an assistant to the provincial administration of the Felician Sisters and for four years was part of the administrative staff at the Institute of Music near Villa Maria College.

A music lover, she enjoyed playing piano and organ and was a music instructor. She had been organist at Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent since 2004. From 2008 until two months ago, she also had been local vicar at the convent.

Survivors include cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

