Sister Mary Celeste O'Bryan, 90, longtime director of the South Buffalo Community Table

Nov. 24, 1932 – Dec. 30, 2022

Sister Mary Celeste O'Bryan, RSM, longtime director of the South Buffalo Community Table soup kitchen and a focal point for neighborhood pride, died Dec. 30 in Mercy Center. She was 90.

Over the years, the service that provides free evening meals to the needy and homeless became a favorite charity for local fundraising efforts and its modest director became the face of the operation.

Appreciation for Sister Mary Celeste’s work found its most passionate expression in the annual South Buffalo Community Table Get Together, an evening of South Buffalo-themed music and other activities that provide the soup kitchen with its greatest source of support.

When she retired in 2016, she dismissed those who characterized her as the “Mother Teresa of South Buffalo,” telling an interviewer, "I'd like to be remembered as a gentle person and a caring person and a person who was willing to help others."

Born Mary Margaret "Margie" O'Bryan in Owensboro, Ky., she was one of 12 children. She attended schools in Kentucky and Ohio before her father was transferred to Jamestown.

After she graduated from Jamestown High School, she joined the Sisters of Mercy community in September 1950 and took the religious name Sister Mary Celeste.

She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teacher's College, now Medaille University, and a master's degree in education from Buffalo State College.

She also completed a year of religious studies at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora and took additional courses at Canisius College and St. Bonaventure University.

Sister Mary Celeste taught in elementary schools for 30 years, including Holy Family, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Agatha, St. Teresa, St. Monica and St. Martin in Buffalo; St. Mary of the Angels in Olean; St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus in Niagara Falls, St. James in Jamestown, St. Mary in Holley and Immaculate Conception in Wellsville, plus two years in the Philippines.

After helping at the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen in Buffalo, she represented the Sisters of Mercy in the early 1980s at South Buffalo Ecumenical Association meetings. When the association started a soup kitchen in 1983, she became its director. Under her guidance, it grew to serve nearly 20,000 evening meals annually.

"There's coffee, there's drinks, there's always a full hot dinner," she told Dan Neaverth in an interview on WKBW-TV in 2011. "They come and they're served. There's no questions asked."

She received the 2013 Trocaire College President's Distinguished Community Service Award, and she was honored by State Sen. Tim Kennedy in Albany with the Woman of Distinction Award in 2015.

Survivors include two brothers, Thomas and Richard O’Bryan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in Mercy Center Chapel, 625 Abbott Road.