Sister Mary Anthonille Tyczkowski, CSSF, 93, teacher, school principal

Sept. 7, 1928 – April 28, 2022

Sister Mary Anthonille Tyczkowski, CSSF, a teacher, school principal and a leader in the Felician community who would have celebrated her 75th anniversary in religious life later this year, died April 28 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She was 93.

Born Regina Tyczkowski in Erie, Pa., one of eight children, she attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Buffalo. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters on July 4, 1947, and professed her perpetual vows on Aug. 13, 1955.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, and a master’s degree from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Conn.

She taught for more than 40 years at Catholic elementary schools in the Diocese of Buffalo.

She also served as principal at St. Mary’s School in Batavia, Resurrection School in Cheektowaga, St. Hyacinth’s School in Dunkirk, St. John Kanty and Our Lady of Czestochowa schools in Buffalo, Genesee-Wyoming Catholic Central School in Attica and Holy Trinity School in Erie, Pa.

Sister Mary Anthonille was a Felician leader at the parish level, often taught in parish religious education programs and served a three-year term at Our Lady Mediatrix of Graces Convent in Rome, Italy.

In recent years, she was general manager at Villa Angela, a vacation home for the Felician Sisters in Elma. From 2009 through 2021, she was a pastoral associate at St. Josaphat Parish in Cheektowaga, where she was parish secretary and taught in the sacramental program.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.

