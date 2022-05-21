Sister Mary Anita Benecki, CSSF, 87, Villa Maria College teacher, administrator and archivist

Dec. 4, 1934 – May 17, 2022

Sister Mary Anita Benecki, CSSF, a teacher, administrator and archivist at Villa Maria College, died May 17 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She was 87.

Born Lucille Benecki in Erie, Pa., she was a member of Holy Trinity Parish and graduated from Academy High School in Erie. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters in 1952 and professed her perpetual vows on Aug. 6, 1950.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teacher’s College, now Medaille College, and completed her master’s degree at Buffalo State Teacher’s College, now SUNY Buffalo State.

Before going to Villa Maria College in the 1980s, Sister Anita taught elementary grades at Holy Cross School in Buffalo and other parochial schools, then taught at the secondary level at Villa Maria Academy in Buffalo and Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda. From 1974 to 1986, she was secretary to the Diocesan Clergy Personnel Board.

At Villa Maria College, she taught business and was the college’s registrar. Her attention to detail and mind for statistics led to an appointment as director of institutional research, a post she held for 11 years. In 1997, she became college archivist, working full-time at first, then part-time and finally as a consultant until 2015.

Sister Anita also was active in the Felician community. She was a delegate to provincial chapters in 1975, 1981 and 1993 and served on numerous committees, chairing many of them.

A resident of Blessed Mary Angela Care Center since 2012, she arranged for birthday cards for every sister and staff member and sang “Happy Birthday” to all of them. She also crocheted articles that she donated to charitable causes and was a member of the in-house drama club.

Survivors include a sister, Eleanor Yonko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent Chapel, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.

