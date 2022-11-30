Sister Mary Andrew Wiercinski, 89, elementary school teacher, Felician Sister for 71 years

March 27, 1933 – Nov. 19, 2022

Sister Mary Andrew Wiercinski, CSSF, an elementary school teacher and a Felician Sister for 71 years, died Nov. 19 in Mercy Hospital. She was 89.

Born in Erie, Pa., the former Leona Wiercinski was the youngest of five children and attended St. Hedwig’s School in Erie, where she was taught by Felician Sisters.

After two years at St. Benedict’s High School in Erie, she became a Felician aspirant and completed high school at Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy in Buffalo. She entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters in July 1951 and professed her perpetual vows on Aug. 16, 1959.

Sister Mary Andrew earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille University, began teaching kindergarten at Transfiguration School in Buffalo and went on to a 46-year career in Catholic elementary schools in the Dioceses of Buffalo and Syracuse.

A singer, storyteller and artist, her classrooms were filled with creative work from her students. She also encouraged them to sing and dance.

At Infant Jesus Day Care in Perry, where she began as a teacher aide, she served as its administrator and program director from 1973 to 1979. At the same time, she was local minister for the Infant Jesus Convent.

She spent 25 years at assignments in Dunkirk, beginning at St. Hyacinth Parish, now Blessed Mary Angela Parish. There, she became close with Lillian Halasinski, who was suddenly cured from a chronic disease in 1984 while praying to Mother Mary Angela Truszkowska, founder of the Felician Sisters. Deemed a miracle, it led to the beatification of Mother Mary Angela in 1993. Following Mrs. Halasinski's recovery, Sister Mary Andrew and other Felician sisters often visited her and her daughter Geraldine.

After retiring as a teacher in 1999, Sister Mary Andrew was sacristan, receptionist and craft program coordinator at Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. She became sacristan at Blessed Mary Angela Parish in Dunkirk after she returned there in 2006 and ministered to the sick and homebound.

A devoted Buffalo Bills fan, “she knew their schedule, tracked their stats and always hoped for a Super Bowl win,” Sister Mary Michaelanne Galas, CSSF, wrote.

Survivors include a sister, Helen Fagan.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Nov. 23 in Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, 600 Doat St., Cheektowaga.