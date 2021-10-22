Sister Mary Ambrose Wozniak, CSSF, 81, administrator for Villa Maria College and Immaculate Heart of Mary Province

Oct. 14, 1940 – Oct. 20, 2021

Sister Mary Ambrose Wozniak, CSSF, a Felician Sister who held prominent positions in Immaculate Heart of Mary Province in Buffalo and at Villa Maria College, died Oct. 20 in UPMC Passavant-McCandless Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was 81.

Born Theresa Wozniak in Erie, Pa., she graduated from St. Benedict Academy in Erie and entered the Buffalo Province of the Felician Sisters in 1958. She professed her perpetual vows on Aug. 16, 1966.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Medaille College and a master’s degree in education from Buffalo State College.

Sister Ambrose was a teacher at St. Amelia School in the Town of Tonawanda, Holy Spirit School in North Collins and Holy Cross School in Buffalo, also teaching in religious education programs at parishes where she resided.

In 1967, she was appointed director of admissions at Villa Maria College, where she also was responsible for financial aid and off-campus housing. She became vice president of student affairs in 1980.

Elected provincial vicar for Immaculate Heart of Mary Province in 1989, she served two six-year terms. She attended the beatification of the founder of the Felician Sisters, Blessed Mary Angela, in Rome, Italy, in 1993.