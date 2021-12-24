Sister Mary Agnita Brown, 86, teacher and administrative aide

Aug. 3, 1935 – Dec, 15, 2021

Sister Mary Agnita Brown, a teacher and administrative aide, died Dec. 15 in the Mercy Center in Buffalo. She was 86.

Born Carolyn Mary Brown in South Buffalo, one of five children, she attended Holy Family School and was a graduate of Mount Mercy Academy, where her business teacher, Sister Mary John Aloysius, was influential in her decision to join the Sisters of Mercy.

She entered the Sisters of Mercy community in 1957 and professed her vows on June 29, 1960.

She studied and earned degrees at Sancta Maria Junior College, now Trocaire College; Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, and St. Bonaventure University.

Sister Mary Agnita began her career as an elementary grade teacher in Buffalo at St. Martin’s School, St. John the Evangelist School, St. Teresa’s School and St. William’s School.

She went on to teach at Our Lady of the Rosary School in Niagara Falls, Holy Family School in LeRoy and Catholic schools in Wellsville and Jamestown.

Beginning in the 1970s, she became part of the human resources department at Mercy Hospital.