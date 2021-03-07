Sister Martha Joseph, 98, longtime teacher and volunteer

July 15, 1922 – March 3, 2021
Sister Martha Joseph, a longtime teacher and volunteer, died March 3 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence. She was 98.
Born in Buffalo, she was the youngest of 10 children. Before entering the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1944, she worked in the rationing department in Buffalo City Hall.
She professed her final vows in August 1950, received a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, in 1962 and earned a master’s degree in special education for the deaf from Canisius College in 1972.
Sister Martha taught various grades in Catholic schools in Medina, Alden, Falconer and Buffalo.
She was assigned three times to St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, where one of her sisters, Sister Thecla H. Joseph, was a teacher and supervisor for 35 years, and another sister, Mary G. Joseph, worked in the school office.
During her 23 years there, Sister Martha served as a teacher at all levels, supervisor of boys and girls, and coordinator and manager of captioned films for the deaf.
“When they needed a Sister, I was there,” she said.
Active in St. John Maron Maronite Rite Catholic Church in Amherst, where one of her brothers, Monsignor Joseph D. Joseph, was longtime pastor, and another sister, Sadie D. Joseph, was housekeeper, she was parish bookkeeper and coordinated the religion program for several years.
During seven years in the Southern Tier, she volunteered at WCA Hospital in Jamestown and was a pastoral minister and religious instruction teacher at St. Patrick Parish in Randolph.
She also arranged for lay people interested in the spirituality of the Sisters of St. Joseph to become associates of the religious community.
She retired in 2005, but remained active at the Clarence residence, assisting with the social programs and caring for her sister, Sister Thecla.
A funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Amherst.