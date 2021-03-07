Sister Martha Joseph, 98, longtime teacher and volunteer

July 15, 1922 – March 3, 2021

Sister Martha Joseph, a longtime teacher and volunteer, died March 3 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence. She was 98.

Born in Buffalo, she was the youngest of 10 children. Before entering the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1944, she worked in the rationing department in Buffalo City Hall.

She professed her final vows in August 1950, received a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, in 1962 and earned a master’s degree in special education for the deaf from Canisius College in 1972.

Sister Martha taught various grades in Catholic schools in Medina, Alden, Falconer and Buffalo.

She was assigned three times to St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, where one of her sisters, Sister Thecla H. Joseph, was a teacher and supervisor for 35 years, and another sister, Mary G. Joseph, worked in the school office.

During her 23 years there, Sister Martha served as a teacher at all levels, supervisor of boys and girls, and coordinator and manager of captioned films for the deaf.

“When they needed a Sister, I was there,” she said.