Sister Marion Zimmer, 94, teacher and advocate for social justice

March 2, 1927 – Jan. 20, 2022
Sister Marion Zimmer, SSJ, a teacher and advocate for social justice, died Jan. 20 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence, where she had lived for the past 10 years. She was 94.
Born in Buffalo, one of five children, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1949 and pronounced her final vows in August 1951.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Mount St. Joseph Teacher’s College, now Medaille College.
She first taught in elementary schools, then joined the faculty at Mount St. Joseph Teachers College in 1955. She was an instructor in the Education and Social Science departments and was chair of Professional Education. When she left in 1977, she received the college’s first John Peter Medaille Award, named for the founder of the Sisters of St. Joseph.
Sister Marion co-founded the Center for Justice of Buffalo in 1974 and served as its director. She also founded the Buffalo chapter of Bread for the World, an organization that seeks to end hunger.
She was active in Church Women United and was among 25 members from across the nation who took part in 1977 in A Christian Causeway, which promoted peace in Ireland by meeting with women on both sides of the conflict.
She also was part of the Sisters of St. Joseph leadership team from 1977 to 1981.
She went to Tucson, Ariz., in 1983 and served for 14 years as social outreach coordinator and pastoral association at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish.
Returning to Buffalo, she became resident manager of Hope Hospitality House, which provides assistance to families visiting prisoners in Western New York. She later was assistant archivist and office manager at the SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence.
Survivors include a brother, Frank; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence.