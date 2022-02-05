Sister Marion Zimmer, 94, teacher and advocate for social justice

March 2, 1927 – Jan. 20, 2022

Sister Marion Zimmer, SSJ, a teacher and advocate for social justice, died Jan. 20 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence, where she had lived for the past 10 years. She was 94.

Born in Buffalo, one of five children, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1949 and pronounced her final vows in August 1951.

She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Mount St. Joseph Teacher’s College, now Medaille College.

She first taught in elementary schools, then joined the faculty at Mount St. Joseph Teachers College in 1955. She was an instructor in the Education and Social Science departments and was chair of Professional Education. When she left in 1977, she received the college’s first John Peter Medaille Award, named for the founder of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Sister Marion co-founded the Center for Justice of Buffalo in 1974 and served as its director. She also founded the Buffalo chapter of Bread for the World, an organization that seeks to end hunger.