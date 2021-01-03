Sister Marian Schwenk, 89, teacher and principal in Catholic elementary schools

Oct. 1, 1933 – Dec. 30, 2020

Sister Marian Schwenk, a teacher and principal in Catholic elementary schools, died Dec. 30 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in Clarence after a period of declining health. She was 89.

Born in Buffalo, one of three girls, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1951 and pronounced final vows in August 1959.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, in 1962, and a master’s degree in education from Medaille in 1970.

Sister Marian had a 23-year career in elementary schools, concluding with nine years at Immaculate Conception School in East Aurora, where she was principal.

She studied at the Institute of Spiritual Leadership Center of Theological Studies at the Jesuit School of Theology in Chicago and received her certification in 1976.

She then served as a campus minister and religious education teacher at Mount St. Joseph Academy until 1985.

Sister Marian became an administrator at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence in 1985, serving as co-coordinator until 2003, then as spiritual care coordinator. She retired in 2012.