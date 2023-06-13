Aug. 28, 1943 – June 11, 2023

Sister Linda A. Talbot, SSJ, a primary grade teacher in Catholic schools for nearly 50 years, died Sunday in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after several years of declining health. She was 79.

Born in Lackawanna, one of four children and the only girl, she was a 1961 graduate of Frontier Central High School, where she sang in the Mixed Chorus.

She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in September 1965 from Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish in Blasdell. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from what was then Medaille College in 1971 and professed her final vows in December 1973.

Formerly Sister Mary Lenore, she served in Buffalo and East Aurora parish schools until 1989, then taught at Catholic Central School, Bissonette Campus, for five years. She closed her teaching career in Lackawanna at Our Lady of Victory School, retiring in 2018.

Sister Ellen O’Keefe, former principal of Our Lady of Victory and Sister Linda's caregiver for several years, remembers her as a woman seeking the background, even as parents and children expressed their gratitude for her dedication and understanding.

She is survived by a brother, Robert Talbot, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 4975 Strickler Road, Clarence.