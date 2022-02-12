Sister Laurenita Zogby, SSJ, 95, Catholic school teacher for more than 50 years

Feb. 10, 1926 – Jan. 28, 2022

Sister Laurenita Zogby, SSJ, a Catholic school elementary teacher for more than 50 years, died Jan. 28 in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence, after a period of declining health. She was 95.

Born Helen Zogby in Utica, one of seven children, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in January 1948 and pronounced her final vows in August 1954.

She began teaching primary grades in Buffalo diocesan schools in 1949 and tutored students in math, religion and language arts. For one of her first grade students at a Buffalo school in 1953, Rev. Terry M. Odien, vicar for clergy in the Diocese of Camden, N.J., she had a lifelong influence.

“I can honestly say that she has been and continues to be one of my best friends to this day,” he wrote in the Catholic Star Herald, South Jersey’s official Catholic newspaper, in 2014. “... this joy filled, faith filled, energetic, common sense woman had a profound impact on me in some mysterious way. She has stuck with me through good times and bad times in my life.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Medaille College in 1968 and a master’s degree in education from Canisius College in 1973.