Sister Julie Uhrich, OSF, 80, directed religious education for youngsters in Southern Tier parishes

Jan. 3, 1942 – Nov. 21, 2022

Sister Julie Uhrich, OSF, a teacher and director of religious education for Catholic parishes on the Southern Tier for more than 20 years, died Nov. 21 in Fredonia Place of Williamsville, the former St. Mary of the Angels Convent, after a period of declining health. She was 80.

Born Carol Uhrich in Buffalo, the second of three children, she attended Bishop O'Hern High School, where she was introduced to the Sisters of St. Francis. She entered the order in 1958 under a candidate program and took Julie as her religious name.

She completed her high school studies with tutors and earned an associate’s degree from St. Clare College. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teacher’s College, now Medaille University, and a master’s degree in theology from Christ the King Seminary.

She taught at Infant of Prague School in Cheektowaga, Nativity of Our Lord School in Orchard Park, Our Lady of Pompeii School and St. Mary's School, both in Lancaster; St. Francis of Assisi School in Buffalo and Annunciation School in Elma.

For 23 years, she was regional director of religious education for the Southern Tier for the Diocese of Buffalo.

Based in Cuba at Our Lady of the Angels Church, she began by working with religious education programs for children in 20 country parishes, a number that eventually grew to 40.

“She was very good at organizing,” said Sister Patricia Burkard, head of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. “She would identify key leadership who could handle the curriculum, then helped the leaders train the catechists, the teachers. These were small parishes, and they were not close together. She did a lot of traveling.”

Sister Julie retired about five years ago and returned to St. Mary of the Angels Convent.

Survivors include a brother, Leon, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Dec. 3 in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.