Sister Janet Bielmann, RSM, 85, led Clinical Pastoral Education programs at local hospitals

Dec. 1, 1937 – Jan. 8, 2023

Sister Janet Bielmann, RSM, who for many years led programs that taught how minister to people who are ailing, died Jan. 8 in Mercy Center. She was 85.

She was a director of Clinical Pastoral Education at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, where she also oversaw the Pastoral Care Department and was director of mission integration.

She also was part of the Sisters of Mercy team that helped the Rev. Vincent Crosby set up Benedict House, the first residence for people with AIDS in Western New York. She became its executive director in 1992.

Born in Buffalo, one of 13 children, she attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and graduated from Mount Mercy Academy in 1955.

She joined the Sisters of Mercy in September 1955 as a postulant. Along with her spiritual formation classes, she attended Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille University. She went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education and a master's in clinical pastoral counseling from Loyola College in Baltimore, Md.

Sister Janet taught in South Buffalo at St. Thomas Aquinas School, St. Martin School and St. Ambrose School, as well as at St. Joseph School in Albion and All Saints School in Black Rock.

She was assigned to the Sisters of Mercy mission in the Philippines in 1966. She taught in Mindanao in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy and Mercy High School.

She went on to study the Visayan language, which is spoken in most of Mindanao, and took part in the clinical pastoral education (CPE) program at St. Luke's Hospital in Quezon City, learning to be a chaplain and supervisor.

She opened a CPE Center at Makati Medical Center in Manila in 1972, gave seminars in the Philippines, Taiwan and Peru and led a full CPE program in Perth, Australia. She was elected regional superior in Mindanao in 1978.

After she returned to Western New York, she directed CPE programs at Mercy Hospital and Sisters Hospital. She was a member of the Sisters of Mercy Leadership Team and a campus minister at St. Bonaventure University.

Two of her sisters also followed religious vocations. Sister Ruth Bielmann, RSM, known as Sister Mary Teresia, died in 2011. Sister Mary Joan Bielmann, a Maryknoll Sister who was a hospital administrator in the Philippines, died in 2005.

She is survived by a brother, Jerry, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in Mercy Center Chapel, 625 Abbott Road.